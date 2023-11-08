Charlottesville: Human Rights Commission accepting applications to fill four vacancies

The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission is accepting applications for volunteers to serve as an advocate for justice and equal opportunity to this leadership role with the city.

Commission members are appointed by City Council. There are currently four vacancies on the commission.

The commission makes recommendations to City Council and engages with the public.

In 2023, commissioners chose to focus their work on the topic of housing in Charlottesville. The HRC used its public platform to host discussions on topics ranging from state-level legislation affecting housing affordability to the recent proposed expansion of emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Commissioners then used the information gathered from public engagement to present recommendations to City Council.

Following the appointment of new Commissioners this December, the HRC will meet to develop its priorities for 2024.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 8.

More information about time commitments, responsibilities and application requirements are online at https://www.charlottesville.gov/665/Human-Rights.