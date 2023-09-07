Charlottesville: 15 indicted on federal charges for trafficking meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine

A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted 15 individuals as part of a large-scale drug conspiracy that distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in and around the Charlottesville region.

The 37-count indictment, returned under seal Aug. 29, partially unsealed this week following the defendants’ arrests, charges multiple defendants with various federal crimes.

“This indictment represents the first step in a federal, local and state partnership under the department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative that will bring increased safety and security to the Charlottesville, Albemarle and University of Virginia region,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “The individuals charged in this indictment trafficked in high quantities of deadly drugs and I am grateful to the men and woman who investigated this case thoroughly and brought these federal charges.”

The indictment alleges that beginning in February 2023 and continuing through the date of the indictment, the defendants conspired with each other to distribute the drugs in Charlottesville and surrounding areas.

“We are experiencing the most severe drug poisoning crisis in our country’s history, primarily driven by the spread of illicit drugs containing fentanyl. Drug trafficking criminals, like the ones indicted today, are flooding our streets with this poison at an alarming rate, and no communities or institutions are immune from its devastation, including here in Virginia,” said Special Agent in Charge Jared Forget of the DEA’s Washington Division. “Our citizens, particularly the younger generation, are being exposed to an illegal drug supply that is more hazardous than ever before, which underscores the need for parents, caregivers, students, and educators to comprehend the risks of substance use and take appropriate steps to stay protected.”

Charges

DuShaun Lamont Gregory , 36, Henrico County, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case of the United States.

The investigation, extradition, and conviction of these defendants is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.