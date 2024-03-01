Celebration of women in Staunton expands to include second day in Waynesboro

An event to celebrate the contributions of women in the Shenandoah Valley returns March 8-9 in two cities this year – Staunton and Waynesboro.

Valley Women’s Weekend, formerly known as Queen City Women’s Day, was the brainchild of Megan Burrows, owner of Burrow & Vine in downtown Staunton.

The day was so successful last year that Burrows decided to partner with Waynesboro to extend the reach of the event celebrating Women’s History Month and International Day of the Woman.

“I was overjoyed with the success of last year’s Queen City Women’s Day in Staunton, and I’m thrilled that the City of Waynesboro is kicking off our weekend celebration this year,” said Burrows. “I look forward to continued growth, partnership and enrichment for this event in the future.”

Waynesboro’s citywide event will take place on Friday, March 8, and while details are still being finalized, it will bring businesses together in a celebration honoring the achievements of women in the region.

The Staunton event will take place the following day, on Saturday, March 9. The day will start with a morning movement and wellness session. Visitors will engage in thought-provoking discussions with other women, enjoy live music, and empower women with inspiration throughout the day.

Valley Women’s Weekend aims to spotlight the remarkable impact women have on local communities and economies. Pop-up vendors and brick-and-mortar businesses still wishing to participate may find more information online.

A schedule of events is available at https://www.valleywomensweekend.com/