Virginia

CDC updates COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people at higher risk of severe illness

Chris Graham
Published date:
covid-19
(© ezstudiophoto – stock.adobe.com)

New COVID-19 guidance from the CDC now allows people who are at higher risk for severe illness to receive an optional additional dose of the bivalent mRNA vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health is implementing the new guidance. VDH said Friday that all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech) administered in Virginia will be the bivalent mRNA vaccines and will be given on a simplified administration schedule.

Under this simplified schedule, people who have not yet received a bivalent mRNA vaccine dose – including young children who have completed their primary vaccination series, older children, adolescents, and adults under the age of 65 – are eligible to receive a single bivalent mRNA dose.

Certain populations – young children who haven’t completed their primary series, adults aged 65 years and older, and persons with compromised immunity – may receive two or more bivalent mRNA doses.

Novavax and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen currently do not have authorized bivalent vaccines and will remain available in their current formulations on their current schedules.

If you are interested in obtaining a free bivalent mRNA vaccine, check the Vaccinate Virginia website or contact the VDH Call Center. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. There may be a delay in providers having bivalent mRNA vaccine available, but check back within a few days.

