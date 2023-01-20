Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news brief closures of i 81 southbound near harrisonburg begin monday night
Local

Brief closures of I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg begin Monday night

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

vdot logoBrief overnight “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 southbound are scheduled near Harrisonburg from January 23 to 27.

Closures will begin each night at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next morning, and each closure will last for 15 minutes or less.

Closures are necessary during this time for bridge demolition work. Contractors will remove the concrete deck on the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.

During slow-roll closures, Virginia State Police will hold I-81 southbound traffic at exit 257 (Harrisonburg), and the southbound entrance ramp at exit 251 will also briefly close. Traffic will resume in these areas when safety permits.

Closures of I-81 southbound will be scheduled at other times in 2023 for certain phases of bridge demolition and construction. Drivers traveling through the area are encouraged to remain alert until the project is completed in fall 2023.

Route 720 is closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and F-238 (Buffalo Drive), and traffic is using a 3.5-mile detour. During some phases of the project, Buffalo Drive will be closed with a sign at the Route 724 (Trinity Church Road) intersection.

Additionally, VDOT encourages drivers on I-81 southbound and northbound to remain alert for overnight left-lane closures as needed between mile markers 248 and 250 while a center pier is constructed for the new route 720 overpass bridge.

A YouTube Channel video shows project details and traffic restrictions during construction. All work is weather permitting. Information about the Route 720 project is also online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police
,

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
Chris Graham
tim kaine
,

Getting in the game early: Tim Kaine announces candidacy for re-election to U.S. Senate
Chris Graham

Tim Kaine announced Friday that he will run for re-election to what would be a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Grant application process open for AARP’s Livable Communities program
Rebecca Barnabi

Local eligible organizations and governments across the U.S. are invited to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program.

sentence
,

Arizona man pleads guilty to child pornography charges involving Virginia 14-year-old
Crystal Graham
solar panels
,

What happens environmentally when today’s new solar panels wear out in 20-30 years?
Opinion
bob good
, ,

Letter: Did we elect Bob Good to wreck Washington, or to work for us?
Opinion
acc basketball

ACC Basketball Reset: Things are starting to get clearer at midway point
Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy