Brief closures of I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg begin Monday night

Brief overnight “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 southbound are scheduled near Harrisonburg from January 23 to 27.

Closures will begin each night at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next morning, and each closure will last for 15 minutes or less.

Closures are necessary during this time for bridge demolition work. Contractors will remove the concrete deck on the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.

During slow-roll closures, Virginia State Police will hold I-81 southbound traffic at exit 257 (Harrisonburg), and the southbound entrance ramp at exit 251 will also briefly close. Traffic will resume in these areas when safety permits.

Closures of I-81 southbound will be scheduled at other times in 2023 for certain phases of bridge demolition and construction. Drivers traveling through the area are encouraged to remain alert until the project is completed in fall 2023.

Route 720 is closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and F-238 (Buffalo Drive), and traffic is using a 3.5-mile detour. During some phases of the project, Buffalo Drive will be closed with a sign at the Route 724 (Trinity Church Road) intersection.

Additionally, VDOT encourages drivers on I-81 southbound and northbound to remain alert for overnight left-lane closures as needed between mile markers 248 and 250 while a center pier is constructed for the new route 720 overpass bridge.

A YouTube Channel video shows project details and traffic restrictions during construction. All work is weather permitting. Information about the Route 720 project is also online.