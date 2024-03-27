Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bridgewater College professor authors book on Latin American elections, voters
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

Bridgewater College professor authors book on Latin American elections, voters

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
your vote matters
(© 1STunningART – stock.adobe.com)

Dr. Kevin M. Pallister, Associate Professor of Political Science at Bridgewater College, authored a new book, Elections in Latin America: Campaigns, Voters, and Institutions, which was published this month by Rowman & Littlefield.

Written for a non-specialist reader, the book examines elections in 18 Latin American countries through case studies of significant modern elections and thematic chapters on electoral integrity, electoral systems, political parties, candidates, campaign financing and voter participation across the region. Included are also topics with relevance beyond Latin America such as vote buying, electoral violence, gender quotas and fake news.

“There are lots of scholarly works on Latin American elections, but this is the first that synthesizes the topic for undergraduate students,” Pallister said.

Pallister is an expert in election administration, political campaigns and voter behavior in Latin America. His current research investigates how political campaigns in Latin America deliver their messages on social media vs. traditional media. He maintains an active presence discussing such topics on X/Twitter: @LatAmerElection.

Pallister earned a Ph.D. in political science from University of Massachusetts Amherst and teaches courses in American, Latin American and comparative politics at Bridgewater College, where he has been a member of the faculty since 2016.

Founded in 1880, Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college in the Central Shenandoah Valley and home to approximately 1,450 students. The college offers more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors and four graduate programs housed within three distinct schools.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA
2 Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky
3 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
4 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
5 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Latest News

Local, Politics

Staunton awarded $500K for study to increase Amtrak’s Cardinal service to seven days

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Four Virginia Tech basketball players, including Pedulla, Kidd, hit the transfer portal

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech is poised to lose two double-digit scorers to the transfer portal, with the news on Wednesday having junior point guard Sean Pedulla and senior center Lynn Kidd putting their names into the portal.

alexandria arena
Politics, Sports

The Glenn Dome is dead: Alexandria backs out of Youngkin-Leonsis arena deal

Chris Graham

The City of Alexandria has ended negotiations on the deal being pushed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have built a $2 billion arena for billionaire sports-franchise owner Ted Leonsis with $1.5 billion in state taxpayer funds.

police body camera closeup
Local, Politics, Public Safety

Are Augusta County leaders finally ready to move forward on police body cams?

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Economy, Politics, US & World

Spanberger-led legislation would protect Americans from risks of AI-generated fraud, crime

Rebecca Barnabi
Millers Head Fire
Climate, Virginia

Update: Wildfire containment improved in fires in Virginia, West Virginia

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin vetoes 30 gun safety bills; defends Virginians right ‘to keep and bear arms’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status