Virginia

Botetourt County sheriff’s office vehicle transporting two inmates involved in I-81 crash

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A Botetourt County sheriff’s vehicle carrying two inmates was struck on Interstate 81 southbound in Roanoke County on Thursday night, injuring a deputy and the inmates.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the 133.8 mile marker in Roanoke County at 9:32 p.m.

According to VSP, a pickup truck struck the sheriff’s department vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn.

The deputy and both inmates were taken to Lewis Gale Hospital for injuries received in the crash.  There is no information for the other driver at this time, but the call shows there was a summons issued for the driver of the pickup truck that caused the crash.

The roadway was closed while the investigation was conducted. VDOT assisted with detours and lane closures while the investigation was conducted.

All lanes were opened by 12:30 a.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

