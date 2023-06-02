Botetourt County sheriff’s office vehicle transporting two inmates involved in I-81 crash

A Botetourt County sheriff’s vehicle carrying two inmates was struck on Interstate 81 southbound in Roanoke County on Thursday night, injuring a deputy and the inmates.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the 133.8 mile marker in Roanoke County at 9:32 p.m.

According to VSP, a pickup truck struck the sheriff’s department vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn.

The deputy and both inmates were taken to Lewis Gale Hospital for injuries received in the crash. There is no information for the other driver at this time, but the call shows there was a summons issued for the driver of the pickup truck that caused the crash.

The roadway was closed while the investigation was conducted. VDOT assisted with detours and lane closures while the investigation was conducted.

All lanes were opened by 12:30 a.m.