BOOST tourism grant cycle opens, goal is to draw visitors to City of Waynesboro

The City of Waynesboro’s Building Opportunities to Support Tourism, or BOOST, grant program is accepting applications through noon on July 28.

City businesses and organizations may apply for up to $3,000 to support festivals and events intended to entice visitation while offsetting associated marketing, design and printing costs.

Funds are limited to new and existing tourism-related endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

“Tourism plays a vital role in Waynesboro’s local economy,” said Stephanie Duffy, project manager for Waynesboro Economic Development & Tourism. “We are excited to offer the BOOST Grant Program once again to provide support for event organizers as they continue to grow and improve their programs which drive visitation to Waynesboro.”

Total tourism spending in Waynesboro was up 41.6 percent for 2021, totaling nearly $67 million and supported 731 local jobs.

Full details and requirements of the grant are included in the application, which is available for download on the City’s Economic Development website.

A committee will review the applications and make determinations for grant awards by Friday, August 10.