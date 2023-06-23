Countries
Local

BOOST tourism grant cycle opens, goal is to draw visitors to City of Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro’s Building Opportunities to Support Tourism, or BOOST, grant program is accepting applications through noon on July 28.

City businesses and organizations may apply for up to $3,000 to support festivals and events intended to entice visitation while offsetting associated marketing, design and printing costs.

Funds are limited to new and existing tourism-related endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

“Tourism plays a vital role in Waynesboro’s local economy,” said Stephanie Duffy, project manager for Waynesboro Economic Development & Tourism. “We are excited to offer the BOOST Grant Program once again to provide support for event organizers as they continue to grow and improve their programs which drive visitation to Waynesboro.”

Total tourism spending in Waynesboro was up 41.6 percent for 2021, totaling nearly $67 million and supported 731 local jobs.

Full details and requirements of the grant are included in the application, which is available for download on the City’s Economic Development website.

A committee will review the applications and make determinations for grant awards by Friday, August 10.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

