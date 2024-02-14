Countries
Beagle Freedom Project rescues 200 animals, establishes adoption center at Oklahoma facility
Arts & Culture, US & World

Beagle Freedom Project rescues 200 animals, establishes adoption center at Oklahoma facility

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Beagle Freedom Project.

Beagle Freedom Project, a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, has shut down a massive testing laboratory in Nowata, Oklahoma and decades of cruel experimentation on thousands of dogs and cats for purpose breeding.

BFP rescued 200 dogs, cats and newborn puppies, and a family of six pigs. Beagle Freedom Project has also taken over the 30-acre Oklahoma property and facilities where the animals were held captive and tested on, and is transforming the space into a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center. More than 200 dogs and cats have been surrendered from this lab and liberated from a lifetime of toxic and painful experimentation. The land and facility acquisition are unprecedented and BFP hopes to offer others a pathway to help end all animal testing.

Freedom Fields is where the dogs, cats and farm animals Beagle Freedom Project rescues from animal testing will receive thorough medical care, nutritious food, safe and beautiful habitats, space to roam, and all the protection, love, play, enrichment and freedom they deserve.

Established in 2010 by founder and President Shannon Keith, Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) is the world’s foremost rescue and rehoming organization for animals used in laboratory testing. The nonprofit has liberated more than 4,000 animals while working to end the archaic use of animals in testing, through education, rescue and advocacy. The organization’s Beagle Freedom Bill mandating the adoption of dogs and cats from labs, that would otherwise be euthanized, has passed in 13 states, and its Cruelty Cutter app is the leading cruelty-free shopping app in the U.S. BFP’s programs have won prestigious awards like the Lush Prize for Public Awareness and the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency.

BFP was one of two organizations responsible in July 2022 for the rescue and rehoming of 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia after it was forced to close in June 2022.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

