Beagle Freedom Project rescues 200 animals, establishes adoption center at Oklahoma facility

Beagle Freedom Project, a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, has shut down a massive testing laboratory in Nowata, Oklahoma and decades of cruel experimentation on thousands of dogs and cats for purpose breeding.

BFP rescued 200 dogs, cats and newborn puppies, and a family of six pigs. Beagle Freedom Project has also taken over the 30-acre Oklahoma property and facilities where the animals were held captive and tested on, and is transforming the space into a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center. More than 200 dogs and cats have been surrendered from this lab and liberated from a lifetime of toxic and painful experimentation. The land and facility acquisition are unprecedented and BFP hopes to offer others a pathway to help end all animal testing.

Freedom Fields is where the dogs, cats and farm animals Beagle Freedom Project rescues from animal testing will receive thorough medical care, nutritious food, safe and beautiful habitats, space to roam, and all the protection, love, play, enrichment and freedom they deserve.