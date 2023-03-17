Countries
news baseball 14 virginia takes series opener at 23 nc state 2 1
Sports

Baseball: #14 Virginia takes series opener at #23 NC State, 2-1

Chris Graham
Published:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

A good old-fashioned pitchers duel broke out at Doak Field in Raleigh on Thursday, with #14 UVA winning its series opener with #23 NC State by a 2-1 count.

Virginia (16-1, 3-1 ACC) had just four base hits on the night, but made them count, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the third off NC State starter Logan Whitaker (2-1, 3.75 ERA).

Four UVA pitchers combined to strike out 14 Pack batters in the series opener, with Nick Parker (3-0, 4.01 ERA) getting the win, allowing one run on six hits in five innings, striking out seven.

Jake Berry struck out four batters in two and two-thirds innings, including two in the ninth, to earn his third save of the season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

