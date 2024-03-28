‘Back the fu*k up’: Former employee returns to grocery store for Cheetos, robs cashier

A former Danville Food Lion employee returned to the grocery store last year and pulled a gun on a cashier and robbed the store of more than $1,200 in cash.

Christopher Rashard Harris, 30, pled guilty Wednesday to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery.

According to court documents, on June 28, 2023, Harris entered the Food Lion grocery store, placed two bags of Cheetos on the counter, and gave the cashier a $1 bill and some change.

When the cashier opened the register, Harris pulled out a firearm, pointed it at the cashier and said “back the fu*k up.”

The cashier put his hands up and backed away from the register while Harris grabbed the entire cash drawer and ran out with the contents estimated at $1,217.

Approximately one week later, on July 6, law enforcement officers arrested Harris who confessed to robbing the store and described where he had abandoned the cash drawer. The cash drawer was later recovered.