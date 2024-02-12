Augusta Health expands cardiology services, increases access to cardiovascular care

Augusta Health celebrated an expansion of the Heart and Vascular Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Construction began on January 9, 2023, to expand cardiology services to the third floor and increase access to care for our communities.

After final preparations, the new area will open for patients on February 20, 2024.

“This is an important milestone for our hospital as we expand clinical programs to strengthen the health and well-being of all people in our communities,” Augusta Health’s President and CEO Mary N. Mannix said. “The realization of this project wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of countless individuals. We extend our gratitude to our dedicated Board of Directors, our incredible

Medical Staff and Advanced Practice Providers, Augusta Health team members, including facilities and the cardiology department, as well as our generous donors and community partners.”

Since the opening of the Augusta Health Heart and Vascular Center in 2014, the state-of-the-art center has been designed to provide patients with comprehensive, cutting-edge cardiovascular care. The expansion reflects Augusta Health’s commitment to offering the most advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options by distinguished cardiovascular providers.

“Though we have made strides in the past twenty years, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States and our community,” Augusta Health’s Chief Physician Executive/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Clint Merritt said. “In 2020, 21% of all deaths in our area were from heart disease. Our work to lower the burden of cardiovascular disease in our community runs across a

continuum of care, from primary care access, collaboration with community partners, and providing the most advanced specialists, technology, and interventions for treating cardiovascular disease.”

Augusta Health Cardiology was reaccredited as a HeartCARE Center of Excellence for a second year and continues to be the only hospital in Virginia, and one of 64 nationwide, to be awarded the distinction from the American College of Cardiology.

Augusta Health Heart and Vascular Center third floor expansion includes:

General Cardiology: comprehensive treatment for patients at risk for cardiovascular disease to help minimize the risk of a heart attack.

Electrophysiology (EP): technology for diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders, allowing for a wider range of procedures.

Heart Failure Clinic: comprehensive care for patients with heart failure and the development of individualized treatment plans to address underlying causes of heart failure.

Device Clinic: management of implanted cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators; provide ongoing monitoring and programming of devices to ensure they function properly and meet each patient’s needs.