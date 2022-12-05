Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Waynesboro man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 52-year-old male.

Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants, and work boots.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.