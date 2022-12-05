Menu
Augusta County Sheriff's Office leads search for missing Waynesboro man
News

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Waynesboro man

Chris Graham
Published:
Martin Lampkin
Martin Lampkin. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 52-year-old male.

Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants, and work boots.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

