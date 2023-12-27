Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County sheriff’s brother in custody on attempted-murder charges
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County sheriff’s brother in custody on attempted-murder charges

Chris Graham
Published date:
Ronald Smith
Ronald Smith. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The brother of Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith is in custody on charges including two attempted-murder charges arising from the theft of a semi owned by the sheriff and a lengthy police pursuit.

Ronald Smith, 41, of Churchville, is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail in connection with the Dec. 26 incident, which began at approximately 4 p.m. with a call from the sheriff, who in a news release attributed the issues with his brother to “addiction problems.”

“I am not exempt from family issues and addiction problems,” Sheriff Smith said in a statement in the release. “I’m extremely grateful that no one was seriously hurt by my brother’s actions, and commend my deputies and the Virginia State Police for ending this situation safely.”

According to the release, the sheriff called the office around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to request assistance in getting a stolen vehicle stopped.

The stolen vehicle is a 2000 International semi-tractor with a goose neck trailer owned by the sheriff.

The sheriff attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 250 near Churchville with no success, and his brother, behind the wheel of the semi, continued for several miles on 250 before turning onto Route 262 near Staunton, per the release.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of 262 and Route 11, but the vehicle continued on 11 all the way to the Fort Defiance area, where Ronald Smith eventually drove into the parking lots of Stewart Middle School and Clymore Elementary School, reportedly intentionally ramming a deputy’s vehicle and attempting to pin a second deputy’s vehicle between the stolen truck and trailer.

According to the release, deputies at the scene gave Ronald Smith commands to exit the vehicle, which he did not comply with, and while inside the vehicle, Smith shouldered a hay spear like a long rifle.

Deputies were able to determine that it was a piece of metal and not a firearm, and were eventually able to take him into custody.

Ronald Smith, who was treated at Augusta Health for injuries to his left arm from a police K-9 used in the apprehension and later released, has been charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, among a total of 10 charges stemming from the theft and pursuit.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County sheriff’s brother in custody on attempted-murder charges
2 Mailbag: Did Butch Wells slip, admit to additional victims in Morelli case?
3 Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot
4 Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco
5 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down

Latest News

man in jumpsuit incarceration
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail inmates charged with assault

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
U.S. & World

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot increased to $700M thanks to strong sales

Crystal Graham

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has been increased from $685 million to $700 million due to stronger than anticipated sales.

handcuffs police arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Update: Staunton man charged in connection with Dec. 22 shooting in Augusta County

Chris Graham

A Staunton man and a 17-year-old Staunton juvenile have ben charged in connection with a Dec. 22 shooting in Augusta County.

artificial intelligence
Politics, U.S. & World

Beyer, Eshoo introduce legislation to establish AI foundation model standards

Chris Graham
fascism
Politics

Break the cycle: In 2024, say no to the government’s cruelty, brutality, abuse

John Whitehead
norfolk virginia beach
Politics, U.S. & World

Hampton Roads congressional delegation pushing DoD on shipbuilding contracts

Chris Graham
uva offensive line
Football, Sports

Virginia should be able to build around an experienced offensive line in 2024

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status