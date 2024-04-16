Augusta County: Personal property statements are in the mail; due back by May 1

Augusta County has mailed personal property statements to residents through the U.S. Postal Service.

Recipients should verify the preprinted information, correct any information that is not accurate and return the statement to the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office by May 1.

Statements may be returned:

By mail (postmarked by May 1)

By email – scan your return and email to [email protected]

By drop box – located near the treasurer’s office drive-through window, or

In person – at the Commissioner of Revenue’s counter at the Augusta County Government Center.

The statement will include all tangible personal property located in Augusta County on Jan. 1, 2024. Personal property includes automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, campers, boats, trailers, aircraft, mobile homes, machinery and tools, business furniture and fixtures and other business-related equipment.

In Virginia, personal property tax relief is provided for passenger cars, motorcycles, or pickup or panel trucks with passenger plates that have a registered gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less.

To qualify for tax relief, a vehicle must:

Be owned by or leased by an individual under a contract requiring the individual to pay the personal property tax

Be used less than 50 percent for business purposes

For assistance with the form or if you have not received a personal property statement, call (540) 245-5640.