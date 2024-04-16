Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County: Personal property statements are in the mail; due back by May 1
Local, Politics

Augusta County: Personal property statements are in the mail; due back by May 1

Crystal Graham
Published date:
congress money
(© Payllik – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County has mailed personal property statements to residents through the U.S. Postal Service.

Recipients should verify the preprinted information, correct any information that is not accurate and return the statement to the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office by May 1.

Statements may be returned:

  • By mail (postmarked by May 1)
  • By email – scan your return and email to [email protected]
  • By drop box – located near the treasurer’s office drive-through window, or
  • In person – at the Commissioner of Revenue’s counter at the Augusta County Government Center.

The statement will include all tangible personal property located in Augusta County on Jan. 1, 2024. Personal property includes automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, campers, boats, trailers, aircraft, mobile homes, machinery and tools, business furniture and fixtures and other business-related equipment.

In Virginia, personal property tax relief is provided for passenger cars, motorcycles, or pickup or panel trucks with passenger plates that have a registered gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less.

To qualify for tax relief, a vehicle must:

  • Be owned by or leased by an individual under a contract requiring the individual to pay the personal property tax
  • Be used less than 50 percent for business purposes

For assistance with the form or if you have not received a personal property statement, call (540) 245-5640.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New artisan gift shop hopes to bring happiness to corner of Heather Heyer Way
2 Miyares joins Republican AG effort to tell Bank of America who it needs to do business with
3 Ryan Dunn ‘all in’ on NBA Draft: Analyzing the move for Dunn, and for Virginia
4 Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth
5 Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Latest News

Economy, Local

‘A new civic and community anchor’: Staunton breaks ground on new Juvenile & DR building

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia adds 6’7″ center Hawa Doumbouya from transfer portal

Chris Graham

Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton picked up a 6’7” center from Maryland, Hawa Doumbouya, from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

donald trump
Politics, US & World

Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Chris Graham

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, we should call him “Sleepy Donald,” since he fell asleep in a New York court again on Tuesday, probably should have stretched out his grandpa nap a little longer.

deflated basketball
Sports

Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth

Chris Graham
biosolids sign2
Climate, Local

What about that ‘biosolids land application’ sign in Augusta County?

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local, Politics

Waynesboro hosting meeting on housing conditions, availability on Wednesday

Connie Wright-Zink
firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Father, son arrested at Virginia school construction site after call related to firearm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status