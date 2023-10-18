Countries
Augusta County launches survey to provide feedback on fire-rescue services
Crystal Graham
online survey
(© MclittleStock – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County is seeking public feedback on fire-rescue services as part of the development of its fire-rescue strategic plan.

The county is working with the Center for Public Safety Management to assess the current system and create a master plan for continuous improvement of services.

“We want to ensure that all community members have access to the best possible fire-rescue services,” said Tim Fitzgerald, county administrator. “We are asking for feedback from residents so that we can better understand their experiences with our system and make sure we are meeting their needs.”

The county encourages all residents to participate in the survey which is available online through Nov. 10 at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/FireRescueSurvey

Paper copies of the online survey are also available at the Government Center and at all Augusta County libraries.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

