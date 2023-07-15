Apprehended: Page County homicide suspect ‘extracted’ from vacant house, charged with murder

The manhunt for a Page County man wanted for murder has come to an end after he was “extracted” from a vacant home in the 4000 block of Jollett Road in Elkton.

Timothy Thomas Comer, 55, was taken into custody without incident Thursday night by tactical teams from the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

After Comer was spotted running into a residence after 6 p.m., Page and Rockingham County sheriff deputies responded to the scene within minutes and a search warrant was obtained.

Based on current evidence, Comer has been charged in the death of Gregory Williams. Page County Sheriff’s Office Investigators charged comer with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He also faces two charges of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

Comer is a person of interest in a suspicious fire in the 5000 block of Jollett Road on July 9. Human remains were located in the fire debris and were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification. The results are pending.

According to Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage, “this is still a very active and fluid investigation.”

“My investigators are still pursuing leads and awaiting additional forensic analysis from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Laboratory. They have been working extremely hard to find answers to so many unanswered questions,” Cubbage said in a statement Friday.

If anyone has additional information, contact Captain Tim Lansberry or Lieutenant Kenneth Boyd at (540) 743-7810.

