U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area regional fugitive task force has joined the manhunt for Timothy Thomas Comer, a suspect in a Page County homicide.

The Marshals Service joins the Page County Sheriff’s office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s office, Shenandoah Police Department and Virginia State Police in the search that began on June 30.

Comer is a white male, age 55, with brown hair and brown eyes. In addition to the homicide investigation, Comer is wanted on a felony charge of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Comer is considered armed and dangerous. A very heavy police presence is in the area of Naked Creek and Jollett Road, according to Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

Comer is a potential suspect in the homicide of Gregory Lee Williams, 69, of Jollett Road in Elkton. Willams was located deceased on his property from an apparent gunshot wound on June 29.

The CARFTF is a unit of trained U.S. Marshals Service and task force personnel who target the most violent of offenders. Page County and the Virginia State Police are partners in this task force and continuously work with the unit to apprehend dangerous felons who are contributing to violence in our communities.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Sheriff Cubbage, his team, and the Virginia State Police, to target and apprehend this dangerous fugitive,” said U.S. Marshal Thomas Foster. “Sheriff Cubbage and all officers involved in this manhunt, have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to proactively searching for Mr. Comer. The USMS is just another tool being leveraged by the sheriff to bring this fugitive to justice, and we will commit fully to aiding the sheriff and his teams.”

In addition to CARFTF, the USMS houses the Rapidly Advancing Manhunt program, a national initiative which incorporates the incident command principles, as well as brings to bear many resources of the USMS to aid partners in manhunts and apprehensions.

Page County Sheriff’s Investigators and deputies with help from other agencies are pursuing all leads, tips and information.

“My staff and I are working around the clock to ensure that the appropriate resources are being utilized and deployed to find and capture Timothy Comer. We will not stop until he is found,” said Cubbage. “Anyone who is found to be harboring, assisting, or aiding Comer in any way, will be charged accordingly. We will utilize every available resource we have at our disposal.

“I would also ask that the community stand together during this time. Remember law enforcement in your prayers. We have a gargantuan task ahead of us. Remember the friends and family of those affected by this tragedy. Remember and cover our community in prayer. The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all,” Cubbage said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2500 to any person who supplies information as to the direct whereabouts of Comer. Tips may be sent to the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 743-6571 or to [email protected].