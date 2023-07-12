Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsu s marshals join virginia state police local sheriffs in hunt for page county homicide suspect
Local

U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Timothy Thomas Comer
Timothy Thomas Comer

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area regional fugitive task force has joined the manhunt for Timothy Thomas Comer, a suspect in a Page County homicide.

The Marshals Service joins the Page County Sheriff’s office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s office, Shenandoah Police Department and Virginia State Police in the search that began on June 30.

Comer is a white male, age 55, with brown hair and brown eyes. In addition to the homicide investigation, Comer is wanted on a felony charge of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Comer is considered armed and dangerous. A very heavy police presence is in the area of Naked Creek and Jollett Road, according to Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

Comer is a potential suspect in the homicide of Gregory Lee Williams, 69, of Jollett Road in Elkton. Willams was located deceased on his property from an apparent gunshot wound on June 29.

The CARFTF is a unit of trained U.S. Marshals Service and task force personnel who target the most violent of offenders. Page County and the Virginia State Police are partners in this task force and continuously work with the unit to apprehend dangerous felons who are contributing to violence in our communities.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Sheriff Cubbage, his team, and the Virginia State Police, to target and apprehend this dangerous fugitive,” said U.S. Marshal Thomas Foster. “Sheriff Cubbage and all officers involved in this manhunt, have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to proactively searching for Mr. Comer. The USMS is just another tool being leveraged by the sheriff to bring this fugitive to justice, and we will commit fully to aiding the sheriff and his teams.”

In addition to CARFTF, the USMS houses the Rapidly Advancing Manhunt program, a national initiative which incorporates the incident command principles, as well as brings to bear many resources of the USMS to aid partners in manhunts and apprehensions.

Page County Sheriff’s Investigators and deputies with help from other agencies are pursuing all leads, tips and information.

“My staff and I are working around the clock to ensure that the appropriate resources are being utilized and deployed to find and capture Timothy Comer. We will not stop until he is found,” said Cubbage. “Anyone who is found to be harboring, assisting, or aiding Comer in any way, will be charged accordingly. We will utilize every available resource we have at our disposal.

“I would also ask that the community stand together during this time. Remember law enforcement in your prayers. We have a gargantuan task ahead of us. Remember the friends and family of those affected by this tragedy. Remember and cover our community in prayer. The events of the last two weeks will forever impact us all,” Cubbage said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2500 to any person who supplies information as to the direct whereabouts of Comer. Tips may be sent to the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 743-6571 or to [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro noise ordinance subjective; business owner asks city to define decibel levels
2 Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County
3 DOJ: Supposed Biden ‘whistleblower’ is actually international arms, oil dealer
4 UVA wideout Malik Washington, a Northwestern transfer, ‘passing’ on comment on hazing story
5 Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Latest News

glenn youngkin
Politics, U.S. News

Report: Rupert Murdoch wants Glenn Youngkin to enter 2024 Republican race

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

Lawsuit aims to hold ghost gun website accountable for selling weapon involved in fatal shooting of two Virginia teens

Crystal Graham

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the estates of two 17-year-old Virginians who were killed by a classmate using an unserialized, self-assembled ghost gun.

climate change planet earth protest rally
Politics, Virginia

Fight against climate crisis is also fight against Gov. Youngkin for Virginia legislators

Rebecca Barnabi

Several lawmakers who earned a 100 percent score in The Virginia LCV 2023 Conservation Scorecard gathered Monday to discuss their work.

earth
Politics, U.S. News

Bill from Kaine, Rubio would block a president from unilaterally withdrawing U.S. from NATO

Chris Graham
military
Politics, Virginia

New partnership will ‘work to strengthen the Commonwealth and our nation’s security’

Rebecca Barnabi
supreme court
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Republicans take aim, again, at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on behalf of Big Business

Chris Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, U.S. News

Appeals court blocks new construction on controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy