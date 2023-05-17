Application period open for $14.1 million in Virginia land conservation grants

The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for $14.1 million in land conservation grants.

Grants support conservation in farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

For 2024, $16 million was approved in the state budget, and $4 million of that amount goes to Virginia Outdoors Foundation. The remaining $12 million is for VLCF grants. An additional $2.1 million was added from previously awarded VLCF projects that came under budget or were withdrawn.

Localities and nonprofit conservation entities are provided 50-50 matching grants. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100 percent. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

A virtual workshop for potential applicants is scheduled on June 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The board awarded a record $14.9 million in 2023 to 40 conservation projects and to protect 1,347 acres of land in the Commonwealth. Last year was the first time that federally and state-recognized Indian tribes were eligible to apply, and grant awards were received by the Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

Virginia’s governor, Senate and House of Delegates appoint members to the VLCF board, which includes the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, who serves as chair, and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation staff provide support for the board.