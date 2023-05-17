Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsapplication period open for 14 1 million in virginia land conservation grants
Virginia

Application period open for $14.1 million in Virginia land conservation grants

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

virginia department of conservation and recreationThe Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for $14.1 million in land conservation grants.

Grants support conservation in farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

For 2024, $16 million was approved in the state budget, and $4 million of that amount goes to Virginia Outdoors Foundation. The remaining $12 million is for VLCF grants. An additional $2.1 million was added from previously awarded VLCF projects that came under budget or were withdrawn.

Localities and nonprofit conservation entities are provided 50-50 matching grants. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100 percent. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

A virtual workshop for potential applicants is scheduled on June 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The board awarded a record $14.9 million in 2023 to 40 conservation projects and to protect 1,347 acres of land in the Commonwealth. Last year was the first time that federally and state-recognized Indian tribes were eligible to apply, and grant awards were received by the Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

Virginia’s governor, Senate and House of Delegates appoint members to the VLCF board, which includes the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, who serves as chair, and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation staff provide support for the board.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
2 Republicans pressure Biden on trans girls, women competing in high school, college sports
3 Waynesboro seems to be giving up on tourist dollars: Why that’s a bad idea
4 Debt-ceiling fight: Republicans are going to win, because they don’t care if we all lose
5 ACC open to new revenue-sharing model, seems to stave off inevitable breakup, for now

Latest News

AARP Virginia
Culture

AARP seeks nominations for 2023 community service award

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Sports

ACC open to new revenue-sharing model, seems to stave off inevitable breakup, for now

Chris Graham

Are Virginia and Virginia Tech on the verge of leaving the ACC for greener pastures? There are 120 million reasons why they wouldn’t be.

missing
Local

Albemarle County Police seek information on whereabouts of missing 21-year-old man

Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 21-year-old Evan Christopher Topoleski.

tony bennett
Sports

How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?

Chris Graham
dog paw in human hands
Local

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center receives $25K grant for spay, neuter services

Chris Graham
fire
Local

Grant allows Harrisonburg Fire Department to install sprinklers in two fire stations

Chris Graham
shower water
Local

Staunton: Fire hydrant inspections on Thursday, Friday could impact household water

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy