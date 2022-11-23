Menu
news amy snider named acting deputy city manager in harrisonburg
Local/Virginia

Amy Snider named Acting Deputy City Manager in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
Published:
Amy Snider
Submitted

Amy Snider, who as Harrisonburg’s assistant to the city manager has led numerous significant community initiatives since joining the organization in 2019, has been named acting deputy city manager.

The announcement, effective immediately, places Snider as the chief advisor to City Manager Ande Banks, who previously held the position of deputy city manager from 2017 until his recent appointment as city manager.

Snider currently oversees the homeless services center project, language access plan, civic and community organizations grant program, and the ongoing American Rescue Plan Act effort; and was instrumental in the comprehensive housing assessment and market study project; and is the city’s representative on the Welcoming Harrisonburg Council.

For Banks, the selection of an individual so dedicated to moving the city’s mission forward was an easy decision.

“Amy has been an integral part of every project the City has worked on since her arrival in the City Manager’s office,” Banks said. “Her professionalism, experience in significant policy work, and her drive to be an active leader in our community since Day 1 has shown everyone who works with her how valuable she is to our organization and The Friendly City.”

As deputy city manager, Snider will be responsible for, among other tasks, the following:

  • Assisting with the direction, control and evaluation of city operations.
  • Preparation of the operating budget and capital improvement budget.
  • Representing the city on various boards and commissions.
  • Serving as liaison between City Manager and operating department heads and various boards, committees and agencies.
  • Serving as deputy director of emergency services.

It’s a responsibility she is eager to embrace.

“I am honored that the city manager has entrusted me to serve as acting deputy city manager,” Snider said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented executive leadership team to serve the Harrisonburg community and support our dedicated city employees.”

Prior to joining the City, Snider served as a policy analyst for the DeKalb County, Ga., Board of Commissioners, and was an International City/County Management Association Local Government Management Fellow with the City of Smyrna, Ga. She obtained a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. She is a member of ICMA and the Virginia Local Government Management Association.

The city anticipates moving forward on a search for the deputy city manager position in spring 2023.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

