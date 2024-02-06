America’s attorneys general issue warning to company allegedly responsible for election robocalls

All 51 attorneys general in the United States have joined together and sent a warning letter to Life Corporation, which allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the state’s primary election.

The calls allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to impersonate President Joe Biden and discourage voters from participating in the primary.

“The right to free and fair elections is the bedrock of the American experiment. Organizations that intentionally mislead voters to take that right away are un-American and must be held accountable,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Attorneys general across the country will not stand for bad actors utilizing AI to rob Americans of their most fundamental right.”

In their warning letter, the bipartisan attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force warn Life Corp, its owner and executives that they need to cease any unlawful call traffic immediately. If they don’t, they may be in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Caller ID Act and other state consumer protection laws.

The Task Force’s investigation indicates that Life Corp allegedly spoofed their calls to make them appear like they were coming from legitimate New Hampshire political party officials. They then proceeded to provide incorrect information about elections and voting to the call recipients.

In addition to this warning letter, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office today issued a cease-and-desist letter against Life Corp as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter. The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau also issued a cease-and-desist letter against Lingo Telecom, which was identified to have originated a portion of the calls for Life Corp, demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its networks.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force investigates and takes legal action against anyone responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the U.S.