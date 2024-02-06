Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home America’s attorneys general issue warning to company allegedly responsible for election robocalls
Biz/Econ, Cops & Courts, Virginia

America’s attorneys general issue warning to company allegedly responsible for election robocalls

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
your vote matters
(© 1STunningART – stock.adobe.com)

All 51 attorneys general in the United States have joined together and sent a warning letter to Life Corporation, which allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the state’s primary election.

The calls allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to impersonate President Joe Biden and discourage voters from participating in the primary.

“The right to free and fair elections is the bedrock of the American experiment. Organizations that intentionally mislead voters to take that right away are un-American and must be held accountable,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Attorneys general across the country will not stand for bad actors utilizing AI to rob Americans of their most fundamental right.”

In their warning letter, the bipartisan attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force warn Life Corp, its owner and executives that they need to cease any unlawful call traffic immediately. If they don’t, they may be in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Caller ID Act and other state consumer protection laws.

The Task Force’s investigation indicates that Life Corp allegedly spoofed their calls to make them appear like they were coming from legitimate New Hampshire political party officials. They then proceeded to provide incorrect information about elections and voting to the call recipients.

In addition to this warning letter, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office today issued a cease-and-desist letter against Life Corp as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter. The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau also issued a cease-and-desist letter against Lingo Telecom, which was identified to have originated a portion of the calls for Life Corp, demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its networks.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force investigates and takes legal action against anyone responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Swoope man dead following head-on collision in Augusta County on Sunday
2 NCAA, Tennessee, Virginia AGs continue back-and-forth over NIL rules
3 Art center hopes to ‘amplify voices’ with exhibit focused on housing insecurity, homelessness
4 Virginia puts Big Monday chokehold on Miami, in convincing 60-38 win
5 ‘The game?’ Miami coach Jim Larranaga had enough of that press conference

Latest News

staunton
Govt/Politics, Local

Staunton begins 2025 budget season with joint discussion of school system needs

Rebecca Barnabi
civil rights act of 1964
Arts & Culture, US/World

‘Not about a moment but a movement’: Civil rights activist, radio personality The Black Eagle dies

Rebecca Barnabi

Today's youth knew him as a radio personality, but older Americans knew him as The Black Eagle, a civil rights activist and pioneer.

lunch and learn CFCBR housing insecurity
Biz/Econ, Local

Lunch and learn event to focus on aging in place, housing insecurity for seniors

Crystal Graham

As adults age, one major concern is housing instability and homelessness. A Lunch & Learn event on Thursday hopes to take a deeper dive into the issue.

FOIA
Govt/Politics, Local

We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case

Chris Graham
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Medical Examiner confirms Virginia Beach 14th Street pier driver was man reported missing

Crystal Graham
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after the Miami win

Chris Graham
prescription drug bottle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Charlottesville pharmacies to pay combined $1.3 million for filling invalid prescriptions

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status