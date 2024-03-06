Alert: Two road projects may result in traffic delays in Waynesboro

Two road projects in Waynesboro may lead to traffic delays on Hopeman Parkway and North Delphine Avenue.

Waynesboro Public Works has announced the following traffic delays:

Hopeman Parkway bridge repair: Construction on the Hopeman Parkway Bridge near Ivy Street may impact traffic the week of March 11-15

Milling and paving, stone base reclamation and repaving will take place when temperatures are above 50 degrees. Concrete curb and gutter replacements were already put in place in preparation for the final phase of this project.

For more information, visit the Public Works website or Facebook page.