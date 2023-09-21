Countries
Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

A family in Albemarle County has been displaced after a fire in the crawl space of their home in the 5100 block of Browns Gap Turnpike.

The fire occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County responded to the residential structure fire. Smoke and flames were discovered in the crawl space under the single-story home. Crews extinguished the fire by applying water through the floorboards located above the crawl space.

The occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely and without injury. The three-member family is being assisted by relatives.

The fire investigation is being led by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. At this time, the cause of the accidental fire is considered to have been electrical in nature.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

