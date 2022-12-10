Albemarle County: Partnership with Comcast aimed at expanding broadband access

Albemarle County has launched a program that will make it easier for lower-income households to get access to broadband.

The Affordable Connectivity Program Bridge Program is a joint effort of the Albemarle County Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office and its first provider partner, Comcast.

Developed as a supplement to the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program – which provides eligible households with a credit of up to $30 per month toward internet and/or mobile service – the local program will provide eligible Albemarle County residents with an additional $20 per month credit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic made clear the importance of adequate and affordable broadband service for all community members to be able to work, learn, and access essential services safely. The Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office continues to seek solutions to expand access to broadband throughout the county by working with partners to understand the barriers to that access. For low-income residents, monthly broadband costs represent a significant challenge,” said Jason Inofuentes, Program Manager of the Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office.

Comcast has been a partner in the county’s no-cost internet program for National School Lunch Program participants, as well as providing low-cost pricing tiers for ACP-eligible households. Through Comcast’s participation in this program, they are demonstrating a commitment towards broadband affordability and digital inclusion.

“Comcast is proud to participate in the ACP Program, and to work with Albemarle County to help more families access the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s digital economy,” said Misty Allen, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “The ACP Bridge program is a game-changing opportunity to help close the digital divide in Albemarle County, and an excellent example of the tremendous impact that private and public sector collaboration can have on families who need it most.”

Community members in Albemarle County who are interested in participating in this program must first check eligibility for ACP and enroll in the program with a participating provider by visiting GetInternet.gov.

Comcast customers residing in the county that qualify for ACP can enroll in ACP with Comcast and the Albemarle ACP Bridge Program by calling 1-800-Xfinity or by visiting xfinity.com/ACP.

More information about the ACP Bridge Program can be found on the County website. Any internet service provider in Albemarle County that is participating in the ACP is eligible to participate in the Albemarle County ACP Bridge Program.