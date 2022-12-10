Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county partnership with comcast aimed at expanding broadband access
News

Albemarle County: Partnership with Comcast aimed at expanding broadband access

Chris Graham
Published:
broadband internet
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County has launched a program that will make it easier for lower-income households to get access to broadband.

The Affordable Connectivity Program Bridge Program is a joint effort of the Albemarle County Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office and its first provider partner, Comcast.

Developed as a supplement to the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program – which provides eligible households with a credit of up to $30 per month toward internet and/or mobile service – the local program will provide eligible Albemarle County residents with an additional $20 per month credit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic made clear the importance of adequate and affordable broadband service for all community members to be able to work, learn, and access essential services safely. The Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office continues to seek solutions to expand access to broadband throughout the county by working with partners to understand the barriers to that access. For low-income residents, monthly broadband costs represent a significant challenge,” said Jason Inofuentes, Program Manager of the Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office.

Comcast has been a partner in the county’s no-cost internet program for National School Lunch Program participants, as well as providing low-cost pricing tiers for ACP-eligible households. Through Comcast’s participation in this program, they are demonstrating a commitment towards broadband affordability and digital inclusion.

“Comcast is proud to participate in the ACP Program, and to work with Albemarle County to help more families access the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s digital economy,” said Misty Allen, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “The ACP Bridge program is a game-changing opportunity to help close the digital divide in Albemarle County, and an excellent example of the tremendous impact that private and public sector collaboration can have on families who need it most.”

Community members in Albemarle County who are interested in participating in this program must first check eligibility for ACP and enroll in the program with a participating provider by visiting GetInternet.gov.

Comcast customers residing in the county that qualify for ACP can enroll in ACP with Comcast and the Albemarle ACP Bridge Program by calling 1-800-Xfinity or by visiting xfinity.com/ACP.

More information about the ACP Bridge Program can be found on the County website. Any internet service provider in Albemarle County that is participating in the ACP is eligible to participate in the Albemarle County ACP Bridge Program.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

winter home

Winter is coming: Act now to prepare your home for snow, ice, cold temperatures
Staff/Wire

Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute. 

virginia economy

Appomattox: Virginia MetalFab expanding to new facility, creating 130 new jobs
Chris Graham

Virginia MetalFab is investing $9 million to expand to a larger facility in the Town of Appomattox, an investment that will create 130 new jobs for the Lynchburg-Appomattox-Farmville region.

road work

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16
Chris Graham
brennan armstrong uva

Anae new OC at NC State, Beck new OC at Syracuse: Possible ACC landing spots for Armstrong?
Chris Graham
William & Mary football

William & Mary FCS playoff run comes to end with 55-7 loss at Montana State
Scott Ratcliffe

The cost of college: Which are the most affordable American towns?
Rebecca Barnabi