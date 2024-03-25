Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

A married couple found deceased in separate locations in Albemarle County this weekend is being treated as a likely murder-suicide incident, according to information provided by the Albemarle County Police Department today.

Remains were found on Sunday, believed to be Kristie Powell Shifflett, 50, in a makeshift grave in a remote area off Yellow Mountain Road in Albemarle County.

Officers also responded to a call about an unresponsive male on Sunday and found the body of Robert Gerald Shifflett, 51, at Rockgate Cemetery in Crozet. His death is under investigation but is suspected to be a suicide.

According to the ACPD, on Friday, Robert Shifflett reported his wife missing. He said he last saw her at their residence on March 21.

His wife’s vehicle was found abandoned in a remote field in western Albemarle County on Saturday at 12:22 p.m. After the vehicle was located, detectives met with Robert Shifflett again to seek additional information.

Based on the conversation, ACPD’s investigation shifted from a missing persons case to a potential homicide.

ACPD responded to the cemetery in Crozet at 8:39 a.m.

Detectives identified a possible location of Kristie Shifflett’s body during the investigation. ACPD and Virginia State Police investigators located a deceased person, believed to be Kristie Shifflett, in that location.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for further examination and positive identification.

Albemarle County’s criminal investigations division is treating this as an isolated incident and asking anyone with information regarding this case to call (434) 296-5808,

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
2 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
3 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend
4 Augusta County man charged with child abuse; 2-month-old infant injured
5 Mark Warner: Ukraine-Russia politics, TikTok ownership, all linked to 2024 election

Latest News

old tire recycling
Local

Augusta County sets dates for free Spring Clean-Up event

Crystal Graham
free range chickens in open meadow
Economy, Virginia

Census shows Augusta, Rockingham among top agricultural counties in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Farmers in Augusta and Rockingham counties earned more than $1.6 billion from the sale of agricultural products in 2022.

nascar
Sports

Podcast: William Byron wins the first NASCAR Cup Series road race of 2024

Rod Mullins

William Byron, who took the checkered flag at the season-opening Daytona 500, added a win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, in the first NASCAR Cup Series road race of the 2024 season.

mark warner
Politics, US & World

Mark Warner: Ukraine-Russia politics, TikTok ownership, all linked to 2024 election

Chris Graham
road construction
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: North Delphine Avenue reduced to one lane through December

Crystal Graham
wildfire
Climate, Virginia

Wildfire update for Virginia, West Virginia: Strategic firing operations to start Tuesday

Crystal Graham
guns
Politics, US & World

House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force wants vote on banning bump stocks for civilians

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status