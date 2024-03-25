Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

A married couple found deceased in separate locations in Albemarle County this weekend is being treated as a likely murder-suicide incident, according to information provided by the Albemarle County Police Department today.

Remains were found on Sunday, believed to be Kristie Powell Shifflett, 50, in a makeshift grave in a remote area off Yellow Mountain Road in Albemarle County.

Officers also responded to a call about an unresponsive male on Sunday and found the body of Robert Gerald Shifflett, 51, at Rockgate Cemetery in Crozet. His death is under investigation but is suspected to be a suicide.

According to the ACPD, on Friday, Robert Shifflett reported his wife missing. He said he last saw her at their residence on March 21.

His wife’s vehicle was found abandoned in a remote field in western Albemarle County on Saturday at 12:22 p.m. After the vehicle was located, detectives met with Robert Shifflett again to seek additional information.

Based on the conversation, ACPD’s investigation shifted from a missing persons case to a potential homicide.

ACPD responded to the cemetery in Crozet at 8:39 a.m.

Detectives identified a possible location of Kristie Shifflett’s body during the investigation. ACPD and Virginia State Police investigators located a deceased person, believed to be Kristie Shifflett, in that location.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for further examination and positive identification.

Albemarle County’s criminal investigations division is treating this as an isolated incident and asking anyone with information regarding this case to call (434) 296-5808,