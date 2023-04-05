Countries
newsalbemarle county man escapes custody while being treated at uva hospital
Local

Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital

Chris Graham
Published date:
James Allen Morris
James Allen Morris. Photo: Albemarle County Police

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has obtained a warrant for the arrest of an inmate who escaped while being treated at the UVA Hospital.

James Allen Morris, 38, of Albemarle County, was in the custody of the jail after he was arrested March 27 for multiple warrants out of Fluvanna, including felony eluding and a capias. He was held without bond.

On March 31, Morris was transported to UVA Hospital, and it was determined he would stay at the hospital on an ankle monitor without ACRJ staff.

At approximately 4:02 pm, the ACRJ staff got an alert the monitor was removed, and Morris was gone.

ACRJ staff has obtained one misdemeanor warrant for removing the ankle monitor.

Anyone with information on the location of Morris is encouraged to call Albemarle County Police at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

