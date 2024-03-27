Countries
Home Albemarle County High School students, staff receive threats of harm
Local, Public Safety, Schools

Albemarle County High School students, staff receive threats of harm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Police patrols will be on campus at Albemarle County High School today after a social media post threatened harm to students and staff.

Albemarle County Police were notified by school staff at 8 p.m. Tuesday night about a social media post and email that was circulating amongst the campus.

ACPD identified a juvenile suspect and responded to their residence for further investigation.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center.

With the suspect in custody, ACPD said there is no credible threat to the high school today, but the extra patrols will be on the Lambs Lane campus to ease concerns.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

