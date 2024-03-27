Albemarle County High School students, staff receive threats of harm

Police patrols will be on campus at Albemarle County High School today after a social media post threatened harm to students and staff.

Albemarle County Police were notified by school staff at 8 p.m. Tuesday night about a social media post and email that was circulating amongst the campus.

ACPD identified a juvenile suspect and responded to their residence for further investigation.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center.

With the suspect in custody, ACPD said there is no credible threat to the high school today, but the extra patrols will be on the Lambs Lane campus to ease concerns.