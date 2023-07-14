Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsalbemarle county fire rescue trains and welcomes 20 recruit firefighters
Local

Albemarle County Fire Rescue trains and welcomes 20 recruit firefighters

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

A pinning ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate 20 recruit firefighters in Albemarle County.

The firefighters all passed the necessary requirements and received the skills and knowledge needed after a 24-week recruit school led by Albemarle County Fire Rescue career staff.

Training included emergency medical technician skills, firefighter survival, car seat installation, emergency vehicle operation and a variety of other essential knowledge for success as a career firefighter.

“As the recruits of Recruit School 22 begin their career as probationary firefighters, we recognize the significant influence they will have in serving the residents and visitors of Albemarle County,” Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said. “They will provide life safety services oftentimes during challenging situations and bring hope during difficult moments. Congratulations to our graduates, and may their careers be filled with purpose, courage, and success.”

Pinning ceremonies like the one held on Wednesday have a long history as a fire service ritual, a rite of passage into a profession committed to a level of service and sacrifice above and beyond that of other disciplines.

The following firefighters begin serving at fire stations across Albemarle County:

Roy Boyd

William (Chip) Brady

Joshua Cangialosi

Amos (Nick) Chiarappa

Robert (Rob) Combs

Dustin Degnan

Jacob Donacik

Matthew Gagne

John Garner

Tyler Graves
Drew Gunnell

Jacob Harned

Raleigh Lallmang

Angelo Markantonatos

Ari Nathanson

Alexander Rodriguez

Nicholas (Nick) Russell

Austin Shaffer

Matthew Snead

Matthew Warren

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

mental health support
Culture, Local

Operation Round Up provides nearly $30K in community support to nonprofits and efforts

Rebecca Barnabi
earth planet ecology environment recycle world
Politics, Virginia

Virginia LCV: Governor Glenn Youngkin receives D- grade on environmental work in state

Crystal Graham

The Virginia League of Conservation Voters released its annual scorecard ranking all members of the legislature based on their votes on environmental issues.

graduation ceremony
Virginia

GRASP awards 212 scholarships to students throughout state to continue education

Crystal Graham

Graduates from Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Nelson County, Riverheads, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial high schools were among the scholarship recipients.

alzheimers
U.S. News

FDA approval for Alzheimer’s disease treatment is a ‘monumental step forward’

Crystal Graham
navy submarine newport news meal
Virginia

11th Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine readies for delivery to U.S. Navy

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Columns, Politics

What if the White House cocaine baggie had been found on Trump’s watch?

Chris Graham
child at dentist office
Local

Dental clinic provider recognized for care to low-income residents in SAW region

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy