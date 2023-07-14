Albemarle County Fire Rescue trains and welcomes 20 recruit firefighters

A pinning ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate 20 recruit firefighters in Albemarle County.

The firefighters all passed the necessary requirements and received the skills and knowledge needed after a 24-week recruit school led by Albemarle County Fire Rescue career staff.

Training included emergency medical technician skills, firefighter survival, car seat installation, emergency vehicle operation and a variety of other essential knowledge for success as a career firefighter.

“As the recruits of Recruit School 22 begin their career as probationary firefighters, we recognize the significant influence they will have in serving the residents and visitors of Albemarle County,” Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said. “They will provide life safety services oftentimes during challenging situations and bring hope during difficult moments. Congratulations to our graduates, and may their careers be filled with purpose, courage, and success.”

Pinning ceremonies like the one held on Wednesday have a long history as a fire service ritual, a rite of passage into a profession committed to a level of service and sacrifice above and beyond that of other disciplines.

The following firefighters begin serving at fire stations across Albemarle County: