Albemarle County searching for man who robbed gas station of $180, case of beer

A gas station in Albemarle County was robbed Thursday at midnight, and police are looking for help identifying the suspect.

The Albemarle County Police Department responded to the Shell gas station in the 2200 block of Ivy Road for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim reported that the suspect attempted to purchase alcohol. The clerk told the suspect that they could not sell alcohol at the time.

A physical altercation occurred, and the suspect removed his shirt and mask. The suspect allegedly grabbed the cash register till and took the contents estimated at $180. The suspect also exited with the case of alcohol.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, 5’ 10” in height and 200 pounds wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and a gray mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].