Akron RubberDucks dodge raindrops, win series opener in Richmond, 2-1
Sports

Akron RubberDucks dodge raindrops, win series opener in Richmond, 2-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped a rain-shortened game to the Akron RubberDucks, 2-1, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (17-16), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have dropped six-of-their-last-seven games after falling in the series-opener to the RubberDucks (17-16).

Akron took a 2-1 lead in the fourth against Richmond starter Mason Black (Loss, 0-3) with an RBI single by Korey Holland.

Rain stopped play after the bottom of the fifth inning. The game was called official after a 39-minute delay.

The RubberDucks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out, RBI single by Jonathan Rodriguez.

Brett Auerbach worked a bases-loaded walk in the second to even the score, 1-1. Akron starter Tanner Burns (Win, 2-1) stranded the bases loaded to hold Richmond to one run in the inning.

Richmond reliever Wil Jensen worked 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 2.63) will start for the Flying Squirrels, countered by RubberDucks right-hander Jack Leftwich (2-2, 6.23).

Wednesday is a Reading Night at The Diamond presented by M&T Bank. Kids who successfully completed the Go Nuts for Reading program will participate in a pre-game parade.

Wednesday is a Wine & K9s night at The Diamond and fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies at the wine cart in the Funnville Fan Zone. Plus, dogs are admitted free for every Wednesday home game.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

