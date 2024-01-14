Agenda: Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals Feb. 1 public hearings

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m., in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, Verona.

The BZA will consider the following requests:

A request by James E. and Rachelle E. Summy, for a Special Use Permit to have an agricultural hauling business and to use a portion of the existing structure for maintenance of commercial vehicles on property they own, located at 28 Rankin Lane, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Theodore G. Shuey, Jr., agent for the Stonewall Brigade Museum, for a Special Use Permit to add an exhibit to the existing museum on property he owns, located at 566 Lee Highway, Verona in the North River District.

A request by Daniil P. and Benjamin Shumeyko, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term rental within an existing attached accessory dwelling unit in the basement on property they own, located at 10 Samuel Bears Road, Weyers Cave in the Middle River District.

A request by Jonathan M. Robbins and Maddison L. Bradley, for a Special Use Permit to lease space for a contractor office with outdoor storage of licensed commercial vehicles on property they own, located at 4881 Lee Jackson Highway, Greenville in the Riverheads District.

A request by Kervin Yoder, agent for Enlisted Auctions, for a Special Use Permit to have a screened impound area for inoperable vehicles or equipment and to amend operating conditions of SUP#23-7 in order to increase the number of auctions, to allow vehicles or equipment to be stored in the impound area prior to seven (7) days before the auction, and to allow vehicles or equipment to remain on the property seven (7) days after the auction on property owned by Shady Haven Properties, LLC, located north of the intersection of White Hill Road (Route 654) and Stuarts Draft Highway (Route 340) in the Riverheads District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.