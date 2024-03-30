A new Sheriff in the Queen City: Mary Baldwin announces new interim CFO

Mary Baldwin University has selected an interim chief financial officer to join the leadership team on Monday.

Dr. Bradley Sheriff will oversee most administrative and operational aspects of the university, including dining, finance, human resources, information technology and facilities. He will replace MBU’s outgoing executive vice president and CFO Sean Simplicio, who has served at MBU since 2020.

Sheriff, who most recently served as vice president for finance and administration at Southeast Missouri State University, has worked for more than 25 years in higher education leadership, with stops in the University of Illinois System, Indiana Wesleyan University, the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith.

His experience has included stints as CFO, associate vice president of business affairs and compliance and assistant vice chancellor of academic affairs for business and finance across these institutions.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Sheriff to campus this spring and we are poised to benefit from his years of experience,” said MBU President Jeff Stein. “I am confident his contributions will propel us forward in our mission to provide an inclusive, nurturing environment for all members of the MBU community. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and innovative strategies Brad will bring to our team.”

MBU worked with The Registry in its search for an interim CFO.

The Staunton university plans to start its search for its next CFO at the end of 2024.