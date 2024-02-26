‘A more peaceful future for aviation’: Virginia students create art, place in state contest

Countless numbers of aviation enthusiasts have gotten in trouble for drawing airplanes in school, but, nine students from across the Commonwealth were awarded for their art skills this week by the Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV).

The annual Virginia Aviation Art Contest received nearly 60 entries from students ages six to 18. The state winners will proceed to the national aviation art contest sponsored by the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO). This year’s theme was “Air Sports for a Peaceful World,” and students were free to interpret that into art with few restrictions.

Five judges with backgrounds in aviation, art, design and media selected the winners. A blind number system was used by the judges and they evaluated each piece on its color, composition, originality and connection to the theme. Just like in 2023, this year’s art submissions were of such high quality that judges were also able to select two honorable mention awards for each category.

Jaimi Evans, a judge for the DOAV, was astounded by the student’s talent and the depth of their work.

“Their skill levels are truly remarkable, and the theme allowed for them to envision a more peaceful future for aviation and the world. After all, they are the ones in charge of what lies ahead,” Evans said.

In 2023, Virginia’s two national winners advanced to the international aviation art competition in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The DOAV is proud to announce the 2024 winners of the Virginia Aviation Art Contest:

Group I — Junior Category (ages 6 to 10)

First Place: Andrew Yang – Great Falls, VA

Second Place: Elaine Eng – Vienna, VA

Third Place: Eric Shen – Vienna, VA

Honorable Mention: Seungmin Baek – McLean, VA

Honorable Mention: Iris Van Eyck – Fairfax, VA

Group II — Intermediate Category (ages 11 to 14)

First Place: Diane Liu – McLean, VA

Second Place: Iris Xie – Vienna, VA

Third Place: Jacqueline Xie – Falls Church, VA

Honorable Mention: Ivan Li – Herndon, VA

Honorable Mention: Sophia Xie – Falls Church, VA

Group III — Senior Category (ages 15 to 18)

First Place: Anya Huang – Great Falls, VA

Second Place: Linyue Tong – Great Falls, VA

Third Place: Suri Wang – McLean, VA

Honorable Mention: Joyce Wang – Ashburn, VA

Honorable Mention: Nitya Boggavarapu – Glen Allen, VA