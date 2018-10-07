New Mexico tops Liberty in shootout, 49-41

New Mexico State thrilled its Homecoming crowd with a season-best aerial attack, leading to a 49-41 win over Liberty, Saturday night, at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

New Mexico State, who came into the game averaging 190.6 passing yards this season, finished the night with 402 total passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

During its consecutive weeks in the state of New Mexico, the Flames allowed a combined 771 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Liberty finished the swing to the “Land of Enchantment” with a 1-1 record, including its 52-43 win at New Mexico, last weekend.

Despite the lofty passing yards allowed, Liberty remained in the game until its final possession when Flames quarterback Stephen Calvert was sacked for the fifth time. Calvert finished the night with his 11th career 300-yard passing game, completing 31-of-54 attempts for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

DJ Stubbs paced the Flames’ receivers with his second career 100-yard game, finishing the night with 11 receptions for 115 yards. Running back Frankie Hickson also recorded his second career 100-yard game, ending up with a career-high 155 rushing yards and a touchdown.

