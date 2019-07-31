Nats rally in ninth, but Braves answer, win in 10

A Josh Donaldson solo homer broke a 10th inning tie to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The Nats, now six and a half back of the Braves in the NL East, had tied the game in the ninth with a two-run rally, on a Kurt Suzuki RBI single and a run that scored on a double-play ball off the bat of Gerardo Parra.

Donaldson went deep in the top of the 10th off Nationals closer Sean Doolittle (6-3, 3.00 ERA).

Washington had two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, but Anthony Rendon lined out to deep left to end it.

The Nats, as the game was ongoing, completed two trades to add three arms to their beleaguered bullpen, acquiring Daniel Hudson (6-3, 3.00 ERA) from Toronto and Roenis Elias (4-2, 14 saves, 4.40 ERA) and Hunter Strickland (0-1, 8.10 ERA) from Seattle.

Story by Chris Graham

