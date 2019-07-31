Nats rally in ninth, but Braves answer, win in 10
A Josh Donaldson solo homer broke a 10th inning tie to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
The Nats, now six and a half back of the Braves in the NL East, had tied the game in the ninth with a two-run rally, on a Kurt Suzuki RBI single and a run that scored on a double-play ball off the bat of Gerardo Parra.
Donaldson went deep in the top of the 10th off Nationals closer Sean Doolittle (6-3, 3.00 ERA).
Washington had two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, but Anthony Rendon lined out to deep left to end it.
The Nats, as the game was ongoing, completed two trades to add three arms to their beleaguered bullpen, acquiring Daniel Hudson (6-3, 3.00 ERA) from Toronto and Roenis Elias (4-2, 14 saves, 4.40 ERA) and Hunter Strickland (0-1, 8.10 ERA) from Seattle.
Story by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.