Nats make it two in a row in San Francisco with 5-3 win
Anibal Sanchez limited San Francisco to one earned run in six innings in a 5-3 Washington Nationals win Tuesday night.
Sanchez (7-6, 3.67 ERA) gave up a pair of runs, one of them unearned, on four hits, striking out three and walking one.
Sean Doolittle notched his 25th save with a scoreless ninth for the Nats, who held their spot six games back of Atlanta in the NL East with the win.
Kurt Suzuki (12) and Trea Turner (10) each homered for Washington.
The two teams conclude their weekday series Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET. Joe Ross (1-3, 8.10 ERA) gets the ball for the Nats, facing Shaun Anderson (3-3, 5.08 ERA).
Story by Chris Graham
