My 2019 All-ACC Football Ballot

Published Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019, 10:42 am

It’s official, because I hit send. My 2019 All-ACC Football Ballot follows.

QUARTERBACK
1 #3 Bryce Perkins – QB – Virginia

RUNNING BACK
1 #9 Travis Etienne – RB – Clemson
2 #3 Cam Akers – RB – Florida State

WIDE RECEIVER
1 #5 Tee Higgins – WR – Clemson
2 #8 Hasise Dubois – WR – Virginia
3 #5 Seth Dawkins – WR – Louisville

TIGHT END
1 #9 Brevin Jordan – TE – Miami (FL)

ALL-PURPOSE BACK
1 #2 Maurice Ffrench – WR/RS – Pittsburgh

OFFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #79 Dillon Reinkensmeyer – OL – Virginia
2 #79 Jackson Carman – OL – Clemson

OFFENSIVE GUARD
1 #69 Chris Glaser – OL – Virginia
2 #74 John Simpson – OL – Clemson

CENTER
1 #76 Sean Pollard – OL – Clemson

DEFENSIVE END
1 #94 Alton Robinson – DE – Syracuse
2 #55 Kendall Coleman – DE – Syracuse

DEFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #59 Jordan Williams – DT – Clemson
2 #58 Eli Hanback – DL – Virginia

LINEBACKER
1 #37 Jordan Mack – LB – Virginia
2 #11 Charles Snowden – LB – Virginia
3 #55 Shaquille Quarterman – LB – Miami (FL)

CORNERBACK
1 #34 Bryce Hall – CB – Virginia
2 #11 Dane Jackson – DB – Pittsburgh

SAFETY
1 #29 Joey Blount – S – Virginia
2 #19 Tanner Muse – S – Clemson

PLACEKICKER
1 #23 Ricky Aguayo – PK – Florida State

PUNTER
1 #48 Will Spiers – P – Clemson

SPECIALIST
1 #2 Maurice Ffrench – WR/RS – Pittsburgh

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 #3 Bryce Perkins – QB – Virginia

ATLANTIC DIVISION
1 Clemson
2 Syracuse
3 NC State
4 Florida State
5 Boston College
6 Wake Forest
7 Louisville

COASTAL DIVISION
1 Virginia
2 Miami (FL)
3 Virginia Tech
4 Pittsburgh
5 Duke
6 North Carolina
7 Georgia Tech

ACC CHAMPION
1 Clemson



