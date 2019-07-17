My 2019 All-ACC Football Ballot
It’s official, because I hit send. My 2019 All-ACC Football Ballot follows.
QUARTERBACK
1 #3 Bryce Perkins – QB – Virginia
RUNNING BACK
1 #9 Travis Etienne – RB – Clemson
2 #3 Cam Akers – RB – Florida State
WIDE RECEIVER
1 #5 Tee Higgins – WR – Clemson
2 #8 Hasise Dubois – WR – Virginia
3 #5 Seth Dawkins – WR – Louisville
TIGHT END
1 #9 Brevin Jordan – TE – Miami (FL)
ALL-PURPOSE BACK
1 #2 Maurice Ffrench – WR/RS – Pittsburgh
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #79 Dillon Reinkensmeyer – OL – Virginia
2 #79 Jackson Carman – OL – Clemson
OFFENSIVE GUARD
1 #69 Chris Glaser – OL – Virginia
2 #74 John Simpson – OL – Clemson
CENTER
1 #76 Sean Pollard – OL – Clemson
DEFENSIVE END
1 #94 Alton Robinson – DE – Syracuse
2 #55 Kendall Coleman – DE – Syracuse
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #59 Jordan Williams – DT – Clemson
2 #58 Eli Hanback – DL – Virginia
LINEBACKER
1 #37 Jordan Mack – LB – Virginia
2 #11 Charles Snowden – LB – Virginia
3 #55 Shaquille Quarterman – LB – Miami (FL)
CORNERBACK
1 #34 Bryce Hall – CB – Virginia
2 #11 Dane Jackson – DB – Pittsburgh
SAFETY
1 #29 Joey Blount – S – Virginia
2 #19 Tanner Muse – S – Clemson
PLACEKICKER
1 #23 Ricky Aguayo – PK – Florida State
PUNTER
1 #48 Will Spiers – P – Clemson
SPECIALIST
1 #2 Maurice Ffrench – WR/RS – Pittsburgh
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 #3 Bryce Perkins – QB – Virginia
ATLANTIC DIVISION
1 Clemson
2 Syracuse
3 NC State
4 Florida State
5 Boston College
6 Wake Forest
7 Louisville
COASTAL DIVISION
1 Virginia
2 Miami (FL)
3 Virginia Tech
4 Pittsburgh
5 Duke
6 North Carolina
7 Georgia Tech
ACC CHAMPION
1 Clemson
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.