It’s official, because I hit send. My 2019 All-ACC Football Ballot follows.

QUARTERBACK

1 #3 Bryce Perkins – QB – Virginia

RUNNING BACK

1 #9 Travis Etienne – RB – Clemson

2 #3 Cam Akers – RB – Florida State

WIDE RECEIVER

1 #5 Tee Higgins – WR – Clemson

2 #8 Hasise Dubois – WR – Virginia

3 #5 Seth Dawkins – WR – Louisville

TIGHT END

1 #9 Brevin Jordan – TE – Miami (FL)

ALL-PURPOSE BACK

1 #2 Maurice Ffrench – WR/RS – Pittsburgh

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

1 #79 Dillon Reinkensmeyer – OL – Virginia

2 #79 Jackson Carman – OL – Clemson

OFFENSIVE GUARD

1 #69 Chris Glaser – OL – Virginia

2 #74 John Simpson – OL – Clemson

CENTER

1 #76 Sean Pollard – OL – Clemson

DEFENSIVE END

1 #94 Alton Robinson – DE – Syracuse

2 #55 Kendall Coleman – DE – Syracuse

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1 #59 Jordan Williams – DT – Clemson

2 #58 Eli Hanback – DL – Virginia

LINEBACKER

1 #37 Jordan Mack – LB – Virginia

2 #11 Charles Snowden – LB – Virginia

3 #55 Shaquille Quarterman – LB – Miami (FL)

CORNERBACK

1 #34 Bryce Hall – CB – Virginia

2 #11 Dane Jackson – DB – Pittsburgh

SAFETY

1 #29 Joey Blount – S – Virginia

2 #19 Tanner Muse – S – Clemson

PLACEKICKER

1 #23 Ricky Aguayo – PK – Florida State

PUNTER

1 #48 Will Spiers – P – Clemson

SPECIALIST

1 #2 Maurice Ffrench – WR/RS – Pittsburgh

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1 #3 Bryce Perkins – QB – Virginia

ATLANTIC DIVISION

1 Clemson

2 Syracuse

3 NC State

4 Florida State

5 Boston College

6 Wake Forest

7 Louisville

COASTAL DIVISION

1 Virginia

2 Miami (FL)

3 Virginia Tech

4 Pittsburgh

5 Duke

6 North Carolina

7 Georgia Tech

ACC CHAMPION

1 Clemson

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.