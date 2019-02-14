Minor injuries in accident involving cyclist in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A.R. Johnson is investigating a cyclist crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Thursday at 6 a.m. on Route 11 at 4 tenths of a mile south of Route 259.

A cyclist was traveling south on Rt.11 when it was struck by a 1998 Dodge Ram who was also traveling south on Rt.11.

The cyclist, Jeffrey W. Riddle Jr., 24, of Harrisonburg, Va., was wearing a helmet and suffered minor injuries. Riddle was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge, David J. Siever, 21, of New Market, Va., was not injured in the crash.

Siever was charged with failure to yield right of way of a cyclists.

The crash remains under investigation.

