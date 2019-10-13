Men’s Soccer: VMI falls at UNCG in SoCon action, 4-0

Albert Pedra scored twice Saturday to lead UNCG over the VMI men’s soccer team 4-0 in the first Southern Conference match of the season for both teams.

VMI sophomore goalie Broden Schull made eight saves on the evening, including five in the first half.

Pedra opened the scoring 13:16 into the game, and added a goal after halftime. Micah Albert and Cameron Fowler also scored.

The Spartans (3-7/1-0) outshot VMI 26-6 and held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.

VMI (1-10/0-1) has a quick turnaround, hosting Furman University Tuesday at 4 p.m. in another SoCon game.