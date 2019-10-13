Men’s Soccer: VMI falls at UNCG in SoCon action, 4-0
Albert Pedra scored twice Saturday to lead UNCG over the VMI men’s soccer team 4-0 in the first Southern Conference match of the season for both teams.
VMI sophomore goalie Broden Schull made eight saves on the evening, including five in the first half.
Pedra opened the scoring 13:16 into the game, and added a goal after halftime. Micah Albert and Cameron Fowler also scored.
The Spartans (3-7/1-0) outshot VMI 26-6 and held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
VMI (1-10/0-1) has a quick turnaround, hosting Furman University Tuesday at 4 p.m. in another SoCon game.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.