Men’s soccer: No. 6 UVA, No. 23 Notre Dame play to a 0-0 draw

Published Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 11:13 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva soccerNo. 6 UVA (9-2-3, 3-2-2 ACC) recorded its eighth shutout of the season in a 0-0 draw against No. 23 Notre Dame (8-5-2, 3-3-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday night (Oct. 23).

Virginia goalkeeper Colin Shutler (Broadlands, Va.) made two saves to earn his eighth clean sheet of 2018 while his counterpart Duncan Turnbull got in front of four Cavalier shot attempts.

“I think this was a tough night physically for both teams with the tight turnaround,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “It’s not easy playing two ACC games this close and you could see both teams got tired as the game wore on and in turn became more resolute in not getting scored on. We’ll take the point and get ourselves ready for a tough UNC game (Friday – Oct. 26).”

Virginia Held a 15-8 shot advantage in the contest including a 10-2 edge in the second half. Off a corner kick in the 90th minute, Virginia defender Prosper Figbe (Ilorin, Nigeria) had his header attempt blocked on the goal line in perhaps the closest chance of the night. The ensuing rebound was headed just over the crossbar by Aboubacar Keita (Columbus, Ohio).

Midfielder Cabrel Happi Kamseu (Harare, Zimbabwe) had a game-high five shots including three of the five Cavalier attempts on target. The first year had his shot late in the first overtime session turned away by Turnbull. Classmate Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) added a season-high four shots.

The double overtime match was the third for Virginia this season, playing a 0-0 draw against Maryland in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 3 and tying Virginia Tech 1-1 at home on Sept. 7. The Cavaliers and Fighting Irish have played four overtime games since 2013, all four have ended in draws.

Virginia will conclude the regular season on Friday (Oct. 26) when it travels to No. 5 North Carolina. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start and will air live on ACC Network Extra.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment