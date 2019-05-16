McEachin leads letter requesting an increase in EPA funding

The United for Climate and Environmental Justice Task Force co-chairs – Representatives A. Donald McEachin (VA-04), Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), and Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44) – led a letter to the Appropriations Committee leadership urging them to reject President Trump’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 proposal to slash funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and to instead increase funding by at least 10 percent over FY 2019 enacted levels as part of an overdue multi-year effort to re-build the EPA’s budget.

The letter was co-signed by over 50 of their colleagues.

“A well-funded EPA is necessary to protect public health and ensure strong environmental safeguards,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “We need to reject the administration’s irresponsible budget proposal and instead increase funding for the EPA. Doing so would help reverse years of underfunding and address longstanding injustices against all Americans but especially our most vulnerable communities. Everyone deserves access to clean air and water and a strong EPA brings us closer to making that a reality for all.”

“No one should have to live with preventable health threats to themselves, their families, or their communities,”wrote the lawmakers. “Sadly, millions of people in our country lack access to clean air and water, resulting in poor health outcomes and increased financial burdens, especially for marginalized families. Our under-investment in the EPA puts lives at risk and further burdens the most marginalized members of society, including rural and low-income communities and communities of color. […] We believe our country has a moral obligation to protect public health and our environment for this generation and the next. […] Together, we can build an America where all families can thrive — no matter their zip code.”

The lawmakers sent similar letters in 2017 and 2018.

