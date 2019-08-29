McEachin announces VCU grants from HHS

Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, 6:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced several grant awards from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for research.

The first grant was awarded for $314,381 for study of alcohol, and the second grant was awarded for $512,318 for mental health research.

“Once again, VCU demonstrates their prominence as a research university and center,”Congressman McEachin said. “These are two critical areas of study that could make a significant difference in the lives of so many.”

The third grant was awarded for the amount of $449,167 for their graduate Psychology Education program.

“Any listing of needed professions for the 21st century includes clinical psychologists. VCU has an illustrious program that is contributing to alleviating the shortage of these professionals,” Congressman McEachin said. “These funds will help support additional students and their research.”

The fourth grant was awarded for the amount of $1,238,935 for the study of cancer control.

“As a cancer conqueror myself, I know the fear and dismay this disease causes. Research that will find cures, help recognize causes and support prevention is much needed,” Congressman McEachin said. “I am pleased to see HHS investing in the ground-breaking, critical research happening at VCU.”

The last grant was awarded for $734,803 to study the potential for primary care doctors to perform screenings to detect unhealthy alcohol use.

“Preventing and addressing alcohol disorders as early as possible would save lives and ease the burden on the health care system,” Congressman McEachin said. “If a method can be devised for primary care givers to screen for alcohol abuse, that would assist in preventing problems.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.