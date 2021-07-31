McEachin announces $445K in HHS grants for health research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced two grants, totaling $445,350, from the Department of Health and Human Services to fund health-related research.

One grant will go to Virginia Commonwealth University for $199,850 to research improvements for inhalers. The second grant will go to the Virginia Department of Health to research injury prevention for $245,500.

“This wide range of research is crucial to the health and safety of Virginians,” said Rep. McEachin. “Asthma is a widespread issue in the Commonwealth. Over 800,000 Virginians were diagnosed with this illness in 2016 alone. Research into improving inhalers could make a significant difference in health outcomes for Virginians struggling with respiratory illnesses.

“Furthermore, fatal injuries and preventable deaths happen all too often in America. These can encompass anything from accidental poisoning, falls, car accidents and other preventable incidents. Providing the Virginia Department of Health with funding to address and prevent these accidental deaths is crucial to the lives of everyone in the Commonwealth.”