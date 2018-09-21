Mattresses: Why and when should you change them!

You spend about one-third of your life sleeping in your bed. Therefore, it is important to get good sleep at night as it can have several benefits to your overall well being. Similarly, not having sound sleep at night can bring you close to diseases including serious ones. Your bed is the most important element to help you get sound sleep. Hence, you should always invest on a good quality mattress even if it costs you a little extra.

If you are thinking whether or not it’s time to get a new mattress replacing the old one, then YES, it is the time. It’s important to change the mattress from time to time because old ones can lose its shape and start to sag. This can ultimately lead to health issues such as kidney disease, backache, neck-pain and several different ailments.

Right time to change the mattress

How do you know when is the right time to replace the old mattress with the new one? Remember, the type of mattresses you buy can make a lot of difference in how frequently you should be changing this important element of your sound sleep. Here is the answer:

Spring inside the mattress – Most of the beds come with innerspring and the life of even good innerspring is not more than 10 years. Innerspring is basically the coil that creates support systems to help distribute your body weight evenly across the bed. If your mattress is more than 10 years old by now, then you got to change it right away. Memory foam and latex – The lifespan of a mattress also depends up on what materials have been used in making it. A quality bed has high-quality foam in it that lasts up to 10-12 years. If you have latex mattress then with right care, it can last up to 15 years. So, check the bed well. If you feel it’s losing the firmness then probably it’s the time to change it. Signs of damage – Noisy spring or sagging lumps are few of the key signs of damaged bed. Invest in a better bed before these sagging ones cause you severe health problem. Back pain and muscle stiffness – When your bed wears out, you will experience regular back pain and muscle tightness soon after waking up. Your asthma or allergies have increased – Mattress is probably one part of your house that accumulates most of the dust particles. Beds are not the objects you clean daily. Hence, when you notice an increase in your skin allergies or asthma, then probably your mattress is the culprit one. Change it as soon as possible in order to save yourself from some serious health problems.

Overlooking the idea or need of changing the mattress is quite common. Although, wrong bed can cause serious health disorders; many tend to show no interest in changing it. Don’t be that person. Precaution is always better than cure. Don’t risk your health. Nothing is more expensive than your own health, not even a costly mattress!

