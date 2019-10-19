Marketing summit at Shenandoah University dives into tools of technology

Encore Elite Partners and Shenandoah University’s Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business are collaborating to offer a full day of marketing sessions open to businesses throughout the region.

The marketing summit, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, focuses on the role new technologies play in business today and how employers can use these technologies to their advantage. The theme is “The Tools of Technology — Explore/Adapt/Thrive.”

The cost to attend is $69. The event will be held in Halpin-Harrison Hall at the Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business.

The summit will host three high-profile speakers: Shel Davis, a senior principal at a digital transformation consulting firm in Chicago, and two Apple executives. (Due to security issues, these speakers will be announced on the day of the event.)

“It is exciting to offer a marketing summit centering on the tools of technology,” said Nancy Craun, owner of Encore Elite Partners, a Winchester-based marketing consultant agency. “The marketing world has great opportunities but also faces great challenges. This is particularly true here in the Shenandoah Valley. We are aware the app economy is here, but how do we as small and medium businesses fit this into our marketing budget? All businesses are tired of spending money today only to find out our marketing product is almost obsolete in less than a year.”

Shel Davis is a senior principal at Maven Wave, a digital transformation consulting firm and Google Cloud Premier Partner, located in Chicago, Illinois. Davis focuses on delivering cloud solutions based on the Google Cloud platform and cutting-edge geospatial services. Before joining Maven Wave, Davis was part of the Cloud First team at Accenture, and before that, he was one of the first employees of Cloud Sherpas, a startup that later became a Google Premier Partner.

Davis will speak from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

The two Apple executives will speak about “How To Do Business in the App Economy” from 10:10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will review the latest trends in the app economy and highlight factors that lead to success. Participants will learn about a variety of Apple tools, resources and best practices for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

From 11:10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., attendees will have the chance to ask the speakers questions.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can explore the virtual reality world with professor J.J. Ruscella, MFA, executive director of Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning. Ruscella will demonstrate how a VR skill lab simulator is used in employee training.

Breakout Sessions at 2 p.m.

Explore the many ways to work with Shenandoah University

Learn how to get ROI conversion with Facebook-sponsored ads

Learn how to take great pictures with your phone for social media

Breakout Sessions at 3 p.m.

Explore free tools for social media engagement

Examine influencer contracts: What you should be doing for your next campaign

A panel of representatives from leading media and businesses in the Shenandoah Valley will wrap up the day with a 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. discussion on merging traditional and modern marketing.

For more information, visit https://eep.marketing/EEP-SU-Marketing-Summit.

