Lynchburg Hillcats knock off Shorebirds, get back to .500
The Lynchburg Hillcats move back to .500 on the season after knocking off the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-3.
Like the Hillcats (11-15) last night, the Shorebirds (10-16) left the tying run stranded at second to end the ballgame.
Jorge Burgos opened the scoring for the second night in a row by scoring Junior Sanquintin from third on a ground ball single to center. Sanquintin tripled one batter before, leading to a big night from him at the dish.
The Hillcats would give away the lead in the second as Isaac De Leon would knot things up on a double to left field that would score Elio Prado. De Leon would score later in the inning on a Erison Placencia single to right giving Delmarva the 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Lynchburg would tie the game when Jake Fox doubled off the right field wall. Junior Sanquintin would score Fox on a double of his own later in the inning to retake the lead.
From there, it would be a pitcher’s duel as Reid Johnston and Franco Aleman would keep Delmarva silent for the rest of their outings. Johnston and Aleman would combine for 11 strikeouts in the victory.
The Hillcats would tack on one more run in the eighth when Dayan Frias blasted a solo shot to right field. For Frias, it was third home run of the season. It would turn out to be a needed insurance run as the Delmarva would score once in the ninth from De Leon.
The Shorebirds would eventually get the tying run to second and the go-ahead run at first, before Damon Casetta-Stubbs struck out Stiven Acevedo to end the ballgame.
The Hillcats and Shorebirds will square off for game three on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.