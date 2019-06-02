Lynchburg Hillcats get solid start from Scott in Sunday W

The Lynchburg Hillcats used a big third inning to propel themselves to victory against the Down East Wood Ducks, winning by a 5-1 final score on Sunday.

The Hillcats (28-27) move to 6-2 this season against the Wood Ducks (39-18), the winningest team in the Carolina League.

Lynchburg got things started in the second inning. Jonathan Laureano hit a one-out single to get his way onto first base. Jose Vicente walked to put two aboard. Mike Rivera followed that up with an RBI double to score both Laureano and Vicente, giving the Hillcats a 2-0 lead. Jodd Carter hit a sacrifice fly to score Rivera, pushing the ‘Cats advantage to 3-0 after two innings.

Down East finally got their attack going in the top of the seventh, as Yohel Pozo got on base on an error from Laureano at third base. An RBI single by Yonny Hernandez knocked him in to cut the Wood Ducks deficit to 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wilbis Santiago led off the frame with a single and was moved to second on an Oscar Gonzalez base knock. Trenton Brooks singled to score Santiago, and a groundout off the bat of Laureano brought in Gonzalez, giving the Hillcats a 5-1 lead. The Hillcats would not relinquish that advantage for the rest of the game.

Adam Scott (Win, 3-5) tossed six scoreless frames while striking out a career-high 11 batters, walking just one. Riley Echols, making his first appearance of the season for the Hillcats, allowed just an unearned run in two innings of work. Dakody Clemmer tossed a scoreless ninth inning for Lynchburg to seal the win.

Reid Anderson (Loss, 2-2) allowed three earned runs on six hits over three innings of work for Down East. Josh Advocate threw three shutout frames for the Wood Ducks in relief, and Scott Engler allowed two earned runs in two innings.

The Hillcats will look to secure the series win against the Wood Ducks on Monday. Lynchburg will send left-hander Juan Hillman (3-4, 2.68) to the mound to square off against right-handed starter Jason Bahr (4-1, 2.11). First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:20 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Kids Eat Free Tuesday on June 4, where all kids in attendance will get a free meal from the concessions stand presented by MedExpress.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

