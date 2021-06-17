Luria introduces pay raise for disabled veterans

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) and Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX-22) have introduced the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021 to increase pay and benefits for American veterans.

The Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021 increases compensation rates for certain Department of Veterans Affairs benefits. The COLA includes compensation, clothing allowance, and dependency and indemnity compensation benefits paid to survivors who died in the line of duty or from a service-related injury or disease.

“My first two years in office, I introduced and passed legislation to increase pay for disabled veterans, and I’m proud to do that again for the third consecutive year,” Luria said. “The transition from active duty to civilian life is not always easy. My bill would provide a much-needed cost of living adjustment to disabled veterans across Hampton Roads. This is how we honor commitment to our heroes by ensuring they can live productive lives after they return home.”

“As a US Army Major (Ret.), I know firsthand the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans,” Nehls said. “They’ve served our country honorably and it’s our responsibility in Congress to serve them. Ensuring their benefits are up to date is an important part of that. That’s why I’m proud to cosponsor the COLA Act of 2021.”

Both the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2019 and 2020 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support before becoming law. The cost-of-living increase is the same increase provided to Social Security recipients.

