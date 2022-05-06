Longwood assistant Sean Pierce named head coach of BV Calvary FC

Published Friday, May. 6, 2022, 2:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Longwood assistant men’s soccer coach Sean Pierce was named the head coach of BV Calvary FC in the USL League 2. Pierce’s hiring makes him the youngest head coach in the league’s 27-year history.

The London, England native originally joined the Texas based team last season as an assistant coach. Pierce, who has coached collegiately since 2017 and is set to enter his second season at Longwood this coming fall, was the the youngest assistant coach in USL League 2 history last summer before stepping into the head coaching role this summer.

Last season the Calvary finished in eighth in the Mid South Division and had 13 points in 14 games. In both 2018 and 2019 the College Station side won the Mid South Division and went to the first round of the U.S Open. Pierce looks to bring the rich history back to the club and compete with the best teams in the USL League 2. The USL League 2 is pre-professional soccer league comprised of more than 100 teams split into 16 conferences in four divisions around the country. The league is designed to give pre-professional players a place to play and train in the summer while still maintaining their collegiate eligibility.

In Pierce’s first season with the Lancers, he helped head coach Jon Atkinson guide the team to a third-place finish in the Big South, tying the program’s best finish since joining the conference. The Lancers finished in the top three in saves and shots in the London native’s first trial with the team. A trio of Lancers earned all-conference recognition, with Markus Gronli, Jonas Kalchner and Ander Etxaniz all earning All-Big South recognition.

Once the summer is complete, he is set to return to Farmville as the Lancer men’s soccer team gears up to build on the program’s third-place finish last season. Longwood returns to action in the fall, with the schedule to be released at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...