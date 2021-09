Local Global Climate Strike event scheduled for Friday

Shenandoah Green is hosting an event connected to the Global Climate Strike on Friday in Staunton.

The 6 p.m. event, March for the Earth, will meet at Mary Baldwin University across from First Presbyterian Church.

At 6:15 p.m., those assembled will walk via Frederick Street to Lewis Street, ending at Sunspots Pavilion, where the program including speakers and music will take place.

More information at www.shenandoahgreen.org.